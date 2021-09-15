Halifax police release video after assault in McDonald’s drive-thru

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police are asking the public to help identify a suspect involved in an assault with a weapon in a drive-thru last week.

In a release, police said officers responded to a report of an assault in progress at the McDonald’s drive-thru at 331 Herring Cove Rd. around 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 8.

A one-second-long video shared by police shows the suspect approaching a black vehicle from behind on the driver’s side.

The release said the suspect approached a man who was inside the vehicle at the time and struck him with “what was described as a metal object” before fleeing the area in a vehicle.

“The victim was taken to hospital for treatment of what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries,” it said.

The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 25 to 35 years old, who is about 5’8″ tall with a thin build and short black hair. He was wearing a grey t-shirt, sunglasses, a mask, and light-coloured hat and pants.

He is believed to have left the scene in a dark-coloured Ford Fusion.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the police or Crime Stoppers.

