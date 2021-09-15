Gun violence in Laval sends 2 men to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Two men are in hospital after a late-night shooting in Laval.

At around 11 p.m. Tuesday, gunshots rang out in front of a private residence on Léandre-Descotes Street near Henri-Duplessis Street in the Chomedey neighbourhood.

Laval police say the two men, who are 19 and 20, were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A fire then broke out in the garage of the home shortly after the shooting, said police.

The source of the blaze has not been determined and the fire was quickly brought under control by firefighters, according to police.

Information from witnesses at the scene led to the arrest of a man in his 20s who was apprehended in his vehicle early Wednesday morning in Montreal.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in Laval court Wednesday afternoon.