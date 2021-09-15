More than 167,000 Manitobans cast ballots at advance polls, up from 2019

Send this page to someone via email

More Manitobans decided to cast their ballots early this election.

Elections Canada’s estimated numbers released Tuesday show that 167,731 Manitobans voted at advance poll locations, which is up from just over 106,000 advance voters in 2019.

All of Manitoba’s 14 ridings saw increases from the previous election.

The riding with the largest increase from 2019 was the Portage-Lisgar region, where 13,462 people cast their early ballots, compared to just 5,890 in 2019.

The Charleswood-St. James-Assiniboia-Headingley riding had the most number of people vote early with 19,133 heading to advance polls compared to 11,991 last election.

Across the country, around 5.78 million people voted early, up 18.46 per cent from 2019.

Advance polls were open from September 10-13.