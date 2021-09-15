Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

More than 167,000 Manitobans cast ballots at advance polls, up from 2019

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted September 15, 2021 12:25 am
More than 167,000 Manitobans cast ballots at advance polls, up from 2019 - image View image in full screen
Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

More Manitobans decided to cast their ballots early this election.

Elections Canada’s estimated numbers released Tuesday show that 167,731 Manitobans voted at advance poll locations, which is up from just over 106,000 advance voters in 2019.

READ MORE: Voters highlight flaws and benefits of advance election polls

All of Manitoba’s 14 ridings saw increases from the previous election.

The riding with the largest increase from 2019 was the Portage-Lisgar region, where 13,462 people cast their early ballots, compared to just 5,890 in 2019.

The Charleswood-St. James-Assiniboia-Headingley riding had the most number of people vote early with 19,133 heading to advance polls compared to 11,991 last election.

Across the country, around 5.78 million people voted early, up 18.46 per cent from 2019.

Story continues below advertisement

Advance polls were open from September 10-13.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Federal Election tagCanadian election tagVoting tagAdvance Polls tagAdvance Polling tagEarly Ballots tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers