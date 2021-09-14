Waterfront protection continues along one of Kingston’s busiest pathways

City officials say it’s one of the busiest trails in Kingston. The waterfront pathway from Portsmouth Olympic Harbour to Lake Ontario Park. A year-long shoreline upgrade is almost complete which will re-open this stretch to foot traffic. Over four thousand tons of stone is being used to help support the shoreline protection.
“We’ve had a lot of high water in the last few years and climate change is affecting how intense our storms are and we’re seeing a lot of degradation in our existing shoreline protection system — some of them are 30 and 40 years old and they’re not built for today’s climate” said Neal Unsworth, Parks and Shoreline Manager.
The work needed to be done as portions of the pathway were in very bad condition and were more than once washed-out over the past handful of years.
“We’re rebuilding the pathways — slightly higher, slightly stronger and we’re improving the shoreline with a lot heavier duty stone — some time with two layers which will really help hold up during storm events during both high and low water seasons” said Unsworth.
Much of the pathway project is complete. One of the final pieces of the puzzle is located at the foot of Mowat Avenue where a new pedestrian bridge will be installed and some gardens planted. The federal government will pick-up a portion the of this 2.6 million dollar capital project.
