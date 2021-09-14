SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Around 5.8M Canadians voted in advanced polls — nearly 1M more than 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 14, 2021 4:31 pm
A sign for a COVID-19 testing site sits in close proximity to an Elections Canada polling station “VOTE” sign, at an advance polling station for the 2021 federal election, at the East York Community Centre in Toronto on Sept. 12, 2021. View image in full screen
A sign for a COVID-19 testing site sits in close proximity to an Elections Canada polling station “VOTE” sign, at an advance polling station for the 2021 federal election, at the East York Community Centre in Toronto on Sept. 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Rachel Verbin

Elections Canada estimates roughly 5.8 million Canadians cast their ballot at advanced polls for the federal election.

The polls were open from Friday to Monday.

According to preliminary figures provided by Elections Canada, there was an 18.5 per cent rise in advanced voters compared to the 4.9 million who voted in advance of the 2019 election.

Read more: It’s time to vote: Advanced polling opening to Canadians during pandemic election

The number of early voters does not include mail-in ballots received by Elections Canada so far.

Tuesday is the last day for people who wish to register their vote before election day to apply for a mail-in ballot.

Election day is Sept. 20.

