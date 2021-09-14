SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Officials too quick to blame COVID-19 for deaths at Residence Herron: witness

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 14, 2021 2:59 pm
Click to play video: 'Coroner’s inquest in to the tragedy at the Herron long-term care home continues' Coroner’s inquest in to the tragedy at the Herron long-term care home continues
Investigator Géhane Kamel spent another day hearing from witnesses who described the working conditions prior to and during the COVID-19 pandemic at the Herron residence in Dorval. As Global's Tim Sargeant explains, some former employees explained how the conditions were lacking even before the pandemic devastated the facility.

An auxiliary nurse told a coroner’s inquest Tuesday that health authorities were too quick to blame COVID-19 for deaths in a Montreal-area long-term care home when some of them were in fact caused by dehydration and malnourishment.

The assistant nurse who worked at Residence Herron says those responsible for the facility — whether management or public health officials — found it easier to cite COVID-19 than admit some residents died due to a lack of staffing.

The witness, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, also criticized staff who quit their jobs during the pandemic’s first wave when there was no one else to care for residents.

Read more: Residence Herron lacked staff, supplies before COVID-19 pandemic, Quebec coroner hears

And she said managers with the regional health authority who came to assist provided contradictory instructions and were not at residents’ bedsides.

Story continues below advertisement

The witness also described a chaotic situation that lasted several days as authorities tried to hash out who was responsible for managing Herron at the end of March and beginning of April 2020.

The coroner’s mandate is to investigate 53 deaths at six long-term care homes and one seniors residence — including 47 at Herron — during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
