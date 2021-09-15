Menu

Texas woman shoots and kills alleged ‘peeping Tom’ at bedroom window

By Josh K. Elliott Global News
Posted September 15, 2021 9:31 am
A bedroom window is shown in this file photo. View image in full screen
A bedroom window is shown in this file photo. File/Pexels

Texas police say a woman spotted a strange man outside her window late Friday, so she grabbed her gun and shot him dead.

The fatal shooting happened at a home in north Houston, according to local police.

The woman, who has not been identified, told police that she noticed the stranger outside her bedroom window around 11 p.m. Friday. The woman says she was frightened by the sight, so she quickly retrieved the rifle that she keeps at home.

Read more: Father shoots alleged peeping Tom after catching him at girl’s window

Authorities say the woman fired several shots, striking the suspected “peeping Tom” with one bullet through the torso.

“She was in fear. She had a rifle,” Lt. R. Willkens told local broadcaster KTRK. “She shot numerous times through the wall.”

The man was badly injured by the shot that hit him, and he staggered a short distance away before dying at the scene, police say.

The woman claims to have shot the man in self-defence.

Police did not immediately decide whether there will be charges in the case.

