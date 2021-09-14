Interior Health loosens restrictions on gatherings with implementation of Vaccine Card

Send this page to someone via email

Joining a high-intensity workout class or holding larger events has become possible once again within the Interior Health region.

And, for those in the Central Okanagan, having a drink out after 10 p.m. is back on with the Food and Liquor Serving Premises Order being lifted.

These changes to regional medical health officer orders are tied to the Vaccine Card system coming into effect across B.C.

2:13 Consumer Matters: B.C. vaccine card security questions answered Consumer Matters: B.C. vaccine card security questions answered

“Getting vaccinated and being able to show proof of vaccination is how we can now resume some events and activities safely and with more people,” Interior Health president and CEO Susan Brown said in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

For smaller organized events, participants will be required to show proof of vaccination, a minimum of one dose, until Oct. 24. That’s when both vaccination doses will be required. Indoor events may be held with up to 50 people and outdoor events may be up to 100 people.

With proof of full vaccination, events may be held that include 50 people or 50 per cent of a venue’s capacity; outdoor events may include 5,000 people or 50 per cent of a venue’s, whichever is greater.

2:03 Many B.C. businesses hopeful over new COVID-19 vaccination rules Many B.C. businesses hopeful over new COVID-19 vaccination rules

High-intensity group exercise classes in the Interior are now permitted, provided all participants and instructors are fully vaccinated with two doses. All other fitness and exercise classes require proof of a minimum of one dose of the vaccine until Oct. 24, after which time two doses will be required.

Story continues below advertisement

What hasn’t changed, however, is that gatherings at vacation rentals are limited to five guests or one other household.

2:13 Group against COVID-19 vaccine card gathers at B.C. Supreme Court Group against COVID-19 vaccine card gathers at B.C. Supreme Court

Outdoor personal gatherings, like birthday parties, backyard barbecues and block parties, are limited to no more than 50 people, and indoor personal gatherings are limited to five guests or one other household.

Non-essential travel to or from the Interior remains discouraged until individuals are fully vaccinated.