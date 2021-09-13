Man stabbed in washroom at Winnipeg Wal-Mart

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say the fast actions of store employees may have saved the life of a man who was stabbed in the washroom of a Wal-Mart over the weekend.

Police were called to the stabbing at the Wal-Mart on Empress Street around 2:20 p.m. Saturday.

They say the 34-year-old victim had been in the store’s washroom with another man known to him, when the pair got into a fight.

“It escalated quite quickly and one of the males was stabbed,” police spokesperson Const. Dani McKinnon told CJOB 680 Monday.

“His injuries were quite serious.”

McKinnon said store employees called police and began performing first aid on the man before he was rushed to hospital in unstable condition. His condition was later upgraded to stable.

“The employees in the store reacted very quickly to assist this male,” McKinnon said.

The suspect in the stabbing fled on foot but was arrested outside the store, police say.

A 37-year-old man from Winnipeg is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon, and failing to comply with a probation order.

The accused has been detained in custody.

