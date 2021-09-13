Menu

Consumer

Man stabbed in washroom at Winnipeg Wal-Mart

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted September 13, 2021 6:51 pm
A Winnipeg man is facing charges after another man was stabbed in the washroom of the Wal-Mart on Empress Street. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg man is facing charges after another man was stabbed in the washroom of the Wal-Mart on Empress Street. Ladna Mohamed/Global News

Winnipeg police say the fast actions of store employees may have saved the life of a man who was stabbed in the washroom of a Wal-Mart over the weekend.

Police were called to the stabbing at the Wal-Mart on Empress Street around 2:20 p.m. Saturday.

Read more: Winnipeg man charged in stabbing death of father, police say

They say the 34-year-old victim had been in the store’s washroom with another man known to him, when the pair got into a fight.

“It escalated quite quickly and one of the males was stabbed,” police spokesperson Const. Dani McKinnon told CJOB 680 Monday.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg man stabbed in road rage incident: police' Winnipeg man stabbed in road rage incident: police
Winnipeg man stabbed in road rage incident: police – Aug 31, 2021

“His injuries were quite serious.”

Story continues below advertisement

McKinnon said store employees called police and began performing first aid on the man before he was rushed to hospital in unstable condition. His condition was later upgraded to stable.

“The employees in the store reacted very quickly to assist this male,” McKinnon said.

Read more: Winnipeg man killed in weekend stabbing, police say

The suspect in the stabbing fled on foot but was arrested outside the store, police say.

A 37-year-old man from Winnipeg is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon, and failing to comply with a probation order.

The accused has been detained in custody.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg man killed in weekend stabbing, police say' Winnipeg man killed in weekend stabbing, police say
Winnipeg man killed in weekend stabbing, police say – Aug 9, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagwinnipeg tagWinnipeg crime tagWinnipeg stabbing tagEmpress Street tagStabbing Wal-mart tagWal-Mart Winnipeg tag

