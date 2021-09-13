Waterloo Public Health reports 24 more COVID cases as daily case count continues to rise

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health reported more than 20 cases once again as the average number of daily cases in the area continues to slowly rise.

The agency announced 24 new positive tests for the coronavirus on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the area to 19,272.

This brings the rolling seven-day average number of new cases in the area up to 24. That number stood at 19, a month ago.

In addition, another 21 people were also cleared of the virus, lifting the total number of resolved cases to 18,774.

No new COVID-19-related deaths were reported Monday, although one was reported on Sunday, which lifted the death toll in the area to 292, including three victims this month.

The area is back to 202 active COVID-19 cases, a number which stood at 147 on Aug. 13. Eleven of those cases involve people in area hospitals with nine of those patients needing intensive care.

With almost 90 per cent of the eligible population have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the region, it is not surprising to see the number of new vaccinations continue to slow.

The region’s vaccine task force says that 839,307 vaccinations have now occurred in the region, 3,383 more than was reported Friday.

In addition, 10,748 area residents have now been fully vaccinated, up 1,979 from Friday.

This means that 69.75 per cent of the population is now fully vaccinated, a number which climbs to 81 per cent when one discounts those who are not yet eligible to be vaccinated.

Elsewhere, Ontario reported 600 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, after the weekend saw around 800 new daily infections. The provincial case total now stands at 575,219.

Of the 600 new cases recorded, the data showed 338 were unvaccinated people, 44 were partially vaccinated people, 125 were fully vaccinated people and for 43 people the vaccination status was unknown.

According to Monday’s report, 114 cases were recorded in Toronto, 84 in Peel Region, 67 in York Region, 59 in Ottawa, 47 in Windsor-Essex, 32 in Niagara Region and 30 in Waterloo Region.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 30 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 9,617 as four new deaths were recorded. In addition, the Ontario Ministry of Health said two more deaths occurred more than a month ago due to data cleanup and were also added to the overall total.

*With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues