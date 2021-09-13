Prince Albert, Sask. RCMP investigate deadly collision on Highway 3

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Prince Albert, Sask., are continuing their investigation into a fatal vehicle collision over the weekend.

Police shared in a statement on Monday that the incident happened before 5 p.m. on Saturday on Highway 3 near Crutwell, Sask., about 23 kilometres west of Prince Albert.

RCMP say investigators determined that a car and a truck towing a boat on a trailer collided.

Read more: 2 taken to hospital after collision between school bus and semi near Saskatoon

The driver of the car, a 25-year-old man from Muskeg Lake Cree Nation, Sask., was declared dead at the scene of the crash. His family has been notified, police said.

The truck driver was taken to hospital with what police say are serious injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Two passengers of the truck, both youths, were not injured.

Police added that Highway 3 was closed for about seven hours during the initial investigation, but has since reopened.