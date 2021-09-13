Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Prince Albert, Sask. RCMP investigate deadly collision on Highway 3

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted September 13, 2021 2:36 pm
Rear view of Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer. View image in full screen
Rear view of Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer. Getty Images

RCMP in Prince Albert, Sask., are continuing their investigation into a fatal vehicle collision over the weekend.

Police shared in a statement on Monday that the incident happened before 5 p.m. on Saturday on Highway 3 near Crutwell, Sask., about 23 kilometres west of Prince Albert.

RCMP say investigators determined that a car and a truck towing a boat on a trailer collided.

Read more: 2 taken to hospital after collision between school bus and semi near Saskatoon

The driver of the car, a 25-year-old man from Muskeg Lake Cree Nation, Sask., was declared dead at the scene of the crash. His family has been notified, police said.

The truck driver was taken to hospital with what police say are serious injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Two passengers of the truck, both youths, were not injured.

Police added that Highway 3 was closed for about seven hours during the initial investigation, but has since reopened.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagSaskatchewan News tagSaskatchewan RCMP tagprince albert news tagPrince Albert RCMP tagMuskeg Lake Cree Nation tagFatal vehicle collision tagCity PA tagCrutwell Saskatchewan tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers