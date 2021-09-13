Manitoba reports 41 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths since Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials say three Manitobans with COVID-19 have died since last week and 41 more people have been infected with the virus.

The latest victims include a woman in her 60s from the Winnipeg Health region linked to the Delta variant and two women in their 70s from the Interlake-Eastern Health region.

In a release Monday, the province said Manitoba found 130 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, including 72 cases Saturday and 58 cases Sunday.

Officials say 32 of the 41 new cases identified Monday are in people who were not fully vaccinated.

The majority of Monday’s cases — 21 — come from the Southern Health region, where 17 were not fully vaccinated.

Another 12 cases were found in the Winnipeg Health region, five new cases were found in the Prairie Mountain Health region, two came from the Northern Health region and one new infection was reported in the Interlake-Eastern Health region.

As of Monday morning, Manitoba has 569 active COVID-19 cases.

The five-day test positivity rate is 3.2 per cent provincially and 1.6 per cent in Winnipeg.

Meanwhile, 69 Manitobans remain in hospital as a result of the virus and 14 patients are in intensive care linked to COVID-19.

Since March 2020, Manitoba has reported 59,368 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,202 deaths.

Vaccination efforts

On Monday, health officials said COVID-19 vaccine clinics will begin opening at schools next week.

The clinics will be offered during school hours and, in some cases, will continue to run outside of school hours as a pop-up for all members of the community.

The school clinics are expected to run for four to six weeks, officials say. More details on the school immunizations can be found on the province’s website.

The province is also planning a number of mobile and pop-up vaccine clinics throughout the province this week, including:

Prawda Shell gas station, Trans-Canada Highway near Hadashville, Monday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

near 94 McGregor St., Winnipeg, on Tuesday, Sept .14 from noon to 6 p.m., hosted by Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre and the Aboriginal Health and Wellness Centre

Provencher Park, 271 de la Cathedrale Ave., Winnipeg, on Saturday, Sept. 18 from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., in partnership with the Mex Y Can Association of Manitoba Inc.

A pop-up clinic is taking place at Yellowhead Centre Hall, 175 Mountain Ave., Neepawa, on Thursday, Sept. 16 from 4 to 8 p.m.

All Manitobans born on or before Dec. 31, 2009 are eligible to be vaccinated. All vaccine super sites in Manitoba are offering both walk-in and appointment-based vaccinations.

As of Monday morning, 83.6 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received one dose of vaccine and 78.7 have received two shots.

According to a provincial website tracking vaccination efforts, 1,033 vaccination appointments were scheduled Monday.

