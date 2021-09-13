Here’s where Alberta’s mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic on wheels is heading this week

Send this page to someone via email

As the push to vaccinate as many Albertans as possible continues, the province’s mobile vaccination clinic will be in a number of communities this week.

Launched in July, the COVID-19 vaccination clinic on wheels is a joint effort between Alberta Health and a coalition of businesses.

The clinic — located inside a large bus — focuses on people in rural communities, hard-to-reach populations, worksites and other locations where vaccine uptake is low. It is capable of providing up to 300 vaccinations per day.

“Vaccines offer the best protection from COVID-19,” said Health Minister Tyler Shandro in a news release Monday morning.

“While there are many ways for Albertans to get the jab, our mobile clinic takes the opportunity right to people where they work and gather.”

Here is where the clinic will be located from Sept. 13-17:

Sept. 13:

410 Patricia St. (parking lot beside old fire hall)

Jasper

2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sept. 14:

DIRTT Environmental Solutions

Calgary

9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Fort Shell Scotford Refinery

Fort Saskatchewan

3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sept. 15:

Suncor Energy Edmonton Refinery

Edmonton

3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Shell Scotford Refinery

Fort Saskatchewan

3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sept. 16:

CN operations

Edmonton

6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sept. 17:

Centre for Newcomers 3675 – 63 Ave.

Calgary 10:30 a.m. to noon

223 – 55 St. (Galloway Station Museum parking lot)

Edson

Noon to 8 p.m.

Businesses and communities can request a visit from the mobile vaccination clinic. More information on the process can be found online.

COVID-19 vaccines are available to all Albertans 12 and older. Appointments can be booked online or by calling 811.

As of Sept. 9, 70.9 per cent of Albertans 12 and older were fully vaccinated with two doses of COVID-19 vaccine. That represents about 60.3 per cent of the total population.

