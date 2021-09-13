Menu

Canada

1 in life-threatening condition following Quinte West motorcycle crash

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted September 13, 2021 10:34 am
Police say a motorcyclist remains in serious condition after their vehicle crashed on Glen Miller Road in Quinte West Sunday evening. View image in full screen
Police say a motorcyclist remains in serious condition after their vehicle crashed on Glen Miller Road in Quinte West Sunday evening. Don Mitchell / Global News

OPP say the driver of a motorcycle is in serious condition following a crash in Quinte West Sunday.

Police say the crash took place around 10:30 p.m. on Glen Miller Road near Wickens Street.

Read more: Quinte West collision leaves one dead, several others injured: OPP

Very few details have been given about the crash, but police say the 27-year-old male driver from Trenton remains in life-threatening condition.

Police say they are investigating the crash. They did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

