Weekly survey: Would you attend a high-tech concert featuring just avatars?

The big news over the last couple of weeks has been the return of ABBA with both new music and a special series of concerts performances. However, ABBA themselves will not be performing. They’ve been digitized into high-tech avatars, tech that’s beyond holograms. ABBA will be able to stay at home counting the money as their avatars do all the work.

This is destined to be The Next Big Thing in concerts. But I’m wondering if you’re at all interested? Here are your choices in this week’s poll.

The big news in concerts is ABBA's high-tech avatars and an upcoming series of virtual performances. Are you interested in seeing such a gig? (Pls retweet) — Alan Cross (@alancross) September 13, 2021

