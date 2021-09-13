Menu

Entertainment

Weekly survey: Would you attend a high-tech concert featuring just avatars?

By Alan Cross Corus Radio
Posted September 13, 2021 9:28 am
Weekly survey: Would you attend a high-tech concert featuring just avatars? - image View image in full screen
ABBA / Twitter

The big news over the last couple of weeks has been the return of ABBA with both new music and a special series of concerts performances. However, ABBA themselves will not be performing. They’ve been digitized into high-tech avatars, tech that’s beyond holograms. ABBA will be able to stay at home counting the money as their avatars do all the work.

This is destined to be The Next Big Thing in concerts. But I’m wondering if you’re at all interested? Here are your choices in this week’s poll.

Technology tagVirtual Reality tagConcerts tagVR tagAbba tagHolograms tagAvatars tag

