Survey says more Canadians are looking for 2nd source of income

A recent survey completed by research company Abacus Data found more Canadians are looking into a side hustle.

Three in five who took the survey said they are seeking a second means of income.

In Saskatchewan and Manitoba, 24 per cent of people said they already have that second job, while 60 per cent said they plan to pursue it.

“The economy is changing and this has been intensified due to the pandemic,” Direct Sellers Association of Canada president Petter Maddox said.

“Many people, including younger Canadians, are looking for flexibility and work-life balance as they earn.”

Maddox said people seem to be taking part in the gig economy, becoming an independent representative for a sales-based company, or even creating their own start-up business.

“People want to do something often entrepreneurial and get involved in something a little creative — something where they have more control over the schedule and workflow,” Maddox said.

As the economy recovers, 60 per cent of those surveyed intend to find a second source of money flow within the next 12 months. A large portion of those included in this is those between the ages of 19 to 29 and students.

Saskatoon mother and senior sales director of Mary Kay Cosmetics, Angie Klotz, said the old, traditional way to work has evolved.

“I think people aren’t settling in for just getting into the workforce and then retiring. People are looking for a lifestyle that fits their wants or needs,” she said.

Klotz added she works entirely from home, which has allowed her to manage her work and her four kids.

“I totally work a different way than I used to. With a traditional job, you get the schedule for your job and then plan your life around it. With this plan my life and then work around it.”

Maddox said people are using this side hustle to help develop other means of interacting with clients or build their brand on social media. Sometimes it’s not always about the money.

“It’s a good way for people to build their social networks, to work some of their social selling skills.”

Maddox added sometimes people don’t always need a second job by choice sometimes they are forced to. WIth reasons ranging from loss of hours or laid off, need for more income, or re-evaluating their financial and personal aspirations.

“People who are often in their 30s, 40s, and 50s, who have a regular job, they want to do something for themselves.”

