Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Kingston, Ont. police search for missing woman

By Megan King Global News
Posted September 12, 2021 2:29 pm
Kingston, Ont. police search for missing woman - image View image in full screen

Police in Kingston, Ont., are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 30-year-old woman.

Kryn Stanley is described by police as five-feet-two in height with a slim build and brown eyes.

Anyone with information in regards to the current whereabouts of Stanley is asked to please contact Detective Andrew Wilby at 613-549-4660 ext. 6217 or via email at awilby@kingstonpolice.ca.

Alternatively, you can call 613-549-4660 and ask to speak with the Criminal Investigations Unit.

Click to play video: 'Langley RCMP major crimes unit on case of missing woman' Langley RCMP major crimes unit on case of missing woman
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Police tagKingston tagmissing person tagMissing tagWOMAN tagPublic tagASSISTANCE tagStanley tagmising woman tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers