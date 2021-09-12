Kingston, Ont. police search for missing woman

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Kingston, Ont., are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 30-year-old woman.

Kryn Stanley is described by police as five-feet-two in height with a slim build and brown eyes.

Anyone with information in regards to the current whereabouts of Stanley is asked to please contact Detective Andrew Wilby at 613-549-4660 ext. 6217 or via email at awilby@kingstonpolice.ca.

Alternatively, you can call 613-549-4660 and ask to speak with the Criminal Investigations Unit.

