Thousands still without power in Newfoundland and Labrador after hurricane Larry

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 12, 2021 1:50 pm
The roof of Mary Queen of Peace elementary school was torn off after Hurricane Larry crossed over Newfoundland's Avalon Peninsula in the early morning hours, in St. John's, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly. View image in full screen
The roof of Mary Queen of Peace elementary school was torn off after Hurricane Larry crossed over Newfoundland's Avalon Peninsula in the early morning hours, in St. John's, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly

About 3,500 customers were still without power at midday Sunday as Newfoundland and Labrador continues the clean-up from Hurricane Larry.

The powerful storm lashed the southern coast of the province overnight Friday and into Saturday morning.

At the peak, about 61,000 Newfoundland Power customers were without electricity.

Utility spokeswoman Michele Coughlan says the outages were primarily caused by trees, still heavy with leaves, coming in contact with or bringing down power lines as well as branches and other debris blown around in the high winds.

She says all of the main lines are back on and crews have now turned their focus to the smaller pockets of trouble and outages affecting individual customers.

The City of St. John’s has set up a couple of locations where residents can drop off tree debris.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 12, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
