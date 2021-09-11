Pedestrian, 60, seriously injured in Lethbridge collision: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 60-year-old woman was airlifted to a Calgary hospital with life-threatening injuries after a pedestrian crash in Lethbridge on Saturday, according to police.

Officers responded to the collision on University Drive at Riverstone Boulevard/Macleod Drive W. at around 10:30 a.m.

Police advised people to avoid the area, noting that the northbound lanes of University Dr. were closed as officers investigated.

The road reopened around 3 p.m., police said.