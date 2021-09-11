COVID-19: Saskatchewan reports 341 new cases as hospitalizations near 200

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government reported 341 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and eight new patients in hospital with COVID-19.

Saskatoon reported 78 cases, followed by the north central zone with 47 cases.

The 0-to-19 age group reported 120 new cases, while 116 cases were in residents who are unvaccinated. It is unclear how many of those 116 individuals are under the age of 12 and therefore are not eligible for vaccination.

One more resident who tested positive for COVID-19 has died, the province also reported Saturday.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 364 or 30.2 per 100,000 population.

Of the 198 patients in hospital with COVID-19, 43 patients are in ICU.

Health care workers in Saskatchewan administered an additional 2,754 COVID-19 vaccines since the province’s last COVID-19 update on Friday. As of Saturday’s update, a total of 707,273 residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.