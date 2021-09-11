Menu

Canada

COVID-19: Saskatchewan reports 341 new cases as hospitalizations near 200

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted September 11, 2021 4:01 pm
Click to play video: 'New health order, no mask mandate for Saskatchewan' New health order, no mask mandate for Saskatchewan
Premier Scott Moe announced anyone testing positive for COVID-19 in Saskatchewan and unvaccinated close contacts will be required to self-isolate for 10 days under a public health order, but did not reimpose a mask mandate.

The Saskatchewan government reported 341 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and eight new patients in hospital with COVID-19.

Read more: Saskatchewan enacting mandatory self-isolation order for positive COVID-19 cases

Saskatoon reported 78 cases, followed by the north central zone with 47 cases.

The 0-to-19 age group reported 120 new cases, while 116 cases were in residents who are unvaccinated. It is unclear how many of those 116 individuals are under the age of 12 and therefore are not eligible for vaccination.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan to require anyone testing positive for COVID-19 to self-isolate for 10 days' Saskatchewan to require anyone testing positive for COVID-19 to self-isolate for 10 days
Saskatchewan to require anyone testing positive for COVID-19 to self-isolate for 10 days

One more resident who tested positive for COVID-19 has died, the province also reported Saturday.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 364 or 30.2 per 100,000 population.

Of the 198 patients in hospital with COVID-19, 43 patients are in ICU.

Read more: Saskatchewan proof of vaccination record expected to launch week of Sept. 20

Health care workers in Saskatchewan administered an additional 2,754 COVID-19 vaccines since the province’s last COVID-19 update on Friday. As of Saturday’s update, a total of 707,273 residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

