MLHU reports first COVID-19 cases in students after schools reopen

With less than a week after the school year started, the Middlesex London Health Unit (MLHU) is starting to report positive COVID-19 cases in school-aged children on Friday.

The MLHU is reporting that a member of Hillcrest Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19 and that it is investigating a number of other cases in school-aged children.

“We know the fourth wave of the pandemic is here and it is critical that we all do our part to protect school-aged children, especially those who are not yet eligible to be protected by the COVID-19 vaccine,” says Dr. Chris Mackie, medical officer of health with the Middlesex London Health Unit.

“This means continuing to follow public health guidelines that are in place such as completing the screening tool for symptoms before attending school or work every day, staying home if you are ill, wearing a mask and limiting social contacts on evenings, weekends and after school.”

The health unit said all unvaccinated close contacts need to stay home from school and quarantine.

In order to keep children in school, the health unit is emphasizing the importance of everyone going into schools each morning to complete a COVID-19 screening tool before leaving the house.

In addition to the Ontario Government’s health and safety measures in schools, the Middlesex-London Health Unit has also made recommendations for area schools, which include additional preventive measures for school settings to decrease the risk of COVID-19 transmission in schools.