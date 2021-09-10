Menu

Canada

25-metre endangered blue whale washes ashore on beach south of Halifax

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 10, 2021 2:24 pm
The animal washed ashore at Crystal Crescent Beach early Thursday. View image in full screen
The animal washed ashore at Crystal Crescent Beach early Thursday. Richard Best

Conservationists are trying to determine what to do with the carcass of a 25-metre long endangered blue whale that has washed up on a beach south of Halifax.

The Marine Animal Response Society says the Canadian Coast Guard notified it the whale was adrift late Wednesday before the animal washed ashore at Crystal Crescent Beach early Thursday.

Read more: Whale dies after being beached at mouth of Nova Scotia’s Shubenacadie River

MARS response specialist Andrew Reid says there are no signs of external injuries on the whale’s body, so a full necropsy will be needed to determine the cause of death.

Reid says the organization is still determining how best to dispose of the whale once the necropsy is complete.

Story continues below advertisement

Whales carcasses that wash ashore would usually be buried on site using an excavator, but Reid says the area is very rocky, making it difficult to bring in the proper research and burial equipment.

He says researchers will return to the site in the coming days following a storm surge caused by hurricane Larry.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 10, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Canadian Coast Guard tagMarine Animal Response Society tagbeached whale tagBlue whale tagEndangered whale tagCrystal Crescent Beach tagendangered blue whale tagwhale washed up on nova scotia beach tag

