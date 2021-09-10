Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Japanese macaque dies at Calgary Zoo during habitat introduction

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted September 10, 2021 2:33 pm
Kyubi the Japanese macaque was killed by habitat mates at the Calgary Zoo. View image in full screen
Kyubi the Japanese macaque was killed by habitat mates at the Calgary Zoo. The Calgary Zoo

A Japanese macaque monkey died at the Calgary Zoo this week after the other monkeys he was to join in the habitat turned on him.

The Macaque, named Kyubi, “sustained fatal traumatic injuries during introduction activities with his habit mates,” the zoo said Friday.

Read more: Camel dies while giving birth at Calgary Zoo

The male monkey had been at the zoo since the spring, and the animal care, health and welfare team was working on a safe and slow introduction plan over the last six months, to have Kyubi be integrated with the other female macaques, Lorie, Loki, Mika, Shawna, Suki and Sachi.

The zoo said “heroic efforts” were made by the zoo staff to care for Kyubi, as well as the veterinary team, in hopes he would recover from his injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

“While rare, introduction fatalities happen both in animals under human care and in the wild,” the zoo said in a Facebook post.

“Our animal care, health and welfare team is devastated by the outcome.”

Read more: 11-year-old penguin dies due to reproductive tract tear at Calgary Zoo

Kyubi was raised at the Granby Zoo in Quebec before being brought to Calgary.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary Zoo tagCalgary Zoo death tagCalgary Zoo animal death tagCalgary Zoo Japanese macaque death tagCalgary Zoo Japanese macaque dies tagCalgary Zoo monkey death tagCalgary Zoo monkey dies tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers