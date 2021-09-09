Menu

Politics

St. Norbert councillor named Winnipeg’s acting deputy mayor

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 9, 2021 12:17 pm
City councillor Markus Chambers speaks at a council meeting. View image in full screen
City councillor Markus Chambers speaks at a council meeting. Jordan Pearn / Global News

Winnipeg has a new acting deputy mayor.

Mayor Brian Bowman announced Thursday that St. Norbert – Seine River Coun. Markus Chambers has been appointed acting deputy mayor, taking over from Coun. Vivian Santos (Point Douglas).

Read more: New deputy mayor, police board chair, committee leaders in Winnipeg council shakeup

Bowman said as part of Chambers’ duties, he’ll be actively encouraging Winnipeggers to get vaccinated and promoting the importance of COVID-19 vaccines.

Chambers, who was elected to council in 2018, previously served as deputy mayor from 2018 to 2020.

The change takes effect immediately.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
