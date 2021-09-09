St. Norbert councillor named Winnipeg’s acting deputy mayor

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Winnipeg has a new acting deputy mayor.

Mayor Brian Bowman announced Thursday that St. Norbert – Seine River Coun. Markus Chambers has been appointed acting deputy mayor, taking over from Coun. Vivian Santos (Point Douglas).

Bowman said as part of Chambers’ duties, he’ll be actively encouraging Winnipeggers to get vaccinated and promoting the importance of COVID-19 vaccines.

Chambers, who was elected to council in 2018, previously served as deputy mayor from 2018 to 2020.

The change takes effect immediately.

3:48 Looking at regulations and taxes for short-term rentals Looking at regulations and taxes for short-term rentals – Apr 29, 2021

Advertisement