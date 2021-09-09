Menu

Crime

2 Peterborough theft suspects ram police cruiser, crash vehicle in ditch near Bailieboro: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 9, 2021 8:47 am
Click to play video: '2 Peterborough theft suspects arrested after OPP cruiser rammed, vehicle crashes' 2 Peterborough theft suspects arrested after OPP cruiser rammed, vehicle crashes
Two people face charges after an OPP cruiser was rammed and the suspects fled on Wednesday morning before crashing their vehicle crashed south of Peterborough.

Two Peterborough young people face theft and other charges following a flight from police that ended in a crash on Wednesday morning.

According to OPP, their vehicle was connected to incidents of thefts of catalytic converters from six vehicles on Aug. 31 and four vehicles on Sept. 2, both at a business parking lot in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township.

Read more: ‘Some of the highest prices’ for metals as New Brunswick sees more catalytic converter theft

Around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers located the suspect vehicle, however, police say it fled at a high speed. It was later seen south in Northumberland County, however, OPP allege the vehicle escaped officers. by “ramming a police cruiser.”

Police say around 12:30 p.m., officers located the vehicle, which had entered a ditch on Hannah Road near the hamlet of Bailieboro, about 30 kilometres south of Peterborough.

No injuries were reported. Two individuals were arrested.

Jordan Moody, 19, and a 17-year-old, both from Peterborough, were each charged with three counts of breaking and entering to commit an indictable offence.

Moody was also charged with three counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, two counts each of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and flight from a peace officer and one count each of obstructing a peace officer, theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday.

The 17-year-old was additionally charged with possession of break-in instruments. The individual was released and will appear in court on Oct. 4. No name was released.

