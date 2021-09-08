‘People were jumping out of the way’: SUV nearly hits Vancouver pedestrians, witness says

Send this page to someone via email

A Vancouver man says he was nearly run over by a vehicle that careened through downtown on Wednesday, clipping trees and nearly hitting a number of pedestrians.

Andrew Pace says he was out walking his dogs on Pacific Boulevard around 11 a.m. when an SUV came out of nowhere.

“He was essentially doing laps, some of the craziest driving you could ever do,” Pace said.

Pace said the SUV did a “burn-out,” before the driver pointed the vehicle directly at him.

“He stepped on the gas to try and hit me,” he said.

“He came flying straight right at me. I had my two dogs with me. Thankfully, the curb actually shifted the car a bit and that, combined with me jumping out of the way, allowed him to miss me by about six inches. I barely got my dogs out of the way.”

Pace said the vehicle continued driving down the sidewalk, clipped a tree and nearly hit a man walking with a stroller on the sidewalk.

“He then lost his wheel and then he was driving on the rim on one of his tires and he continued down the sidewalk. People were jumping out of the way.”

A group of construction workers was also nearly mowed down before the vehicle crashed to a stop at a construction site.

Vancouver police confirmed a vehicle drove into a construction site in the area. Alcohol may have been a factor, police said.

There were no reports of any injuries, police said.