3 suspected overdose deaths reported in Guelph over the long weekend

Guelph’s public health unit says there were three suspected fatal overdoses reported in the city over the Labour Day long weekend.

There have also been another five overdoses in the past five days that were not fatal, public health said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Strong fentanyl has been indicated in the three deaths, but please be aware that any circulating substance may pose a significant risk to your health,” the heath unit said.

The Waterloo Region Integrated Drug Strategy also issued an overdose alert on Tuesday after five deaths suspected to be caused by overdoses were reported over a five-day span in the area.

Anyone using illicit drugs is encouraged to never use alone, carry naloxone and take only one-third of a normal dose with any new purchase.

1:38 Parents charged after toddler dies from ingesting fentanyl, heroin and cocaine: Toronto police Parents charged after toddler dies from ingesting fentanyl, heroin and cocaine: Toronto police – Mar 1, 2021

There is also the safe injection site at Guelph’s Community Health Centre in the city’s downtown core.

For those using alone, the National Overdose Response Service is a free anonymous service that can call drug users to check in on them. It can be reached at 1-888-688-6677.

