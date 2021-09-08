Guelph police investigating collision with transit bus, pedestrian outside hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say they are investigating a collision involving a transit bus and a pedestrian that closed Delhi Street in front of the hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

A police spokesperson said the pedestrian suffered serious injuries.

Delhi Street was closed between Emma and Derry streets while officers investigated a serious collision.

The hospital announced access to its emergency department was only available to traffic coming from Eramosa Road while access to its main entrance was from Speedvale Avenue.

Guelph Transit also detoured around the road closure during the investigation.

At around 2:30 p.m., police announced Delhi Street had reopened.

Any witnesses who have not spoken with a police officer are asked to call 519-824-1212.

