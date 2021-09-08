Menu

Canada

Guelph police investigating collision with transit bus, pedestrian outside hospital

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted September 8, 2021 2:30 pm
A Guelph police hybrid SUV cruiser. View image in full screen
A Guelph police hybrid SUV cruiser. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say they are investigating a collision involving a transit bus and a pedestrian that closed Delhi Street in front of the hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

A police spokesperson said the pedestrian suffered serious injuries.

Read more: E-bike rider suffers serious injuries in crash with SUV, Guelph police say

Delhi Street was closed between Emma and Derry streets while officers investigated a serious collision.

The hospital announced access to its emergency department was only available to traffic coming from Eramosa Road while access to its main entrance was from Speedvale Avenue.

Guelph Transit also detoured around the road closure during the investigation.

At around 2:30 p.m., police announced Delhi Street had reopened.

Any witnesses who have not spoken with a police officer are asked to call 519-824-1212.

