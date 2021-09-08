SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

35 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted September 8, 2021 2:31 pm
Click to play video: 'Moore says Ontario has created electronic record for COVID-19 vaccine reporting in schools' Moore says Ontario has created electronic record for COVID-19 vaccine reporting in schools
Ontario’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore said on Tuesday that Ontario is introducing an electronic record to streamline the reporting process in schools, to keep track of how many students have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Ontario’s Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 35 more COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 13,063, including 256 deaths.

Local public health also reported 11 new cases of a COVID-19 variant on Wednesday, bringing that total to 5,587, including 167 cases that are active.

Read more: Pop-up COVID vaccine clinics to be held between Sept. 7 to 12 in Simcoe Muskoka

Eight of the new cases are in Barrie, while seven are in Essa, six are in New Tecumseth and three are in Midland.

The rest of the new cases are in Bradford, Clearview, Huntsville, Innisfil, Oro-Medonte, Tay Township and Wasaga Beach.

Six of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while six are community-acquired, one is outbreak-related and another is travel-related. The rest of the new cases are all under investigation.

Of the new cases, seven are fully vaccinated, six are partially vaccinated and 22 are not immunized.

Read more: Ontario reports under 600 new COVID-19 cases for 3rd straight day

Meanwhile, 72.6 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 66.4 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 13,063 COVID-19 cases, 96 per cent — or 12,562 — have recovered, while 15 people are currently in hospital.

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 554 cases, bringing the total to 571,332, including 9,569 deaths.

Click to play video: 'Moore says unvaccinated people are 24-times more likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19' Moore says unvaccinated people are 24-times more likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19
