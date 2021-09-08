SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

No new COVID-19 cases reported in Guelph, active cases fall to 63

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted September 8, 2021 12:36 pm
Click to play video: 'Some students return to many Ontario school boards amid 4th COVID wave' Some students return to many Ontario school boards amid 4th COVID wave
Excited students return to the classroom for the third school year affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guelph’s public health unit is reporting no new COVID-19 cases in the city on Wednesday, as its total case count during the pandemic remained at 4,815.

As a result, active cases dropped to 63 with another nine new recoveries being reported as well.

Read more: ‘Vaccine passport’ or ‘immunization record’? Why experts say there’s power in words

Public health reported that total resolved cases climbed to 4,707 and the city’s coronavirus death toll remained at 45.

In Wellington County, seven new cases have been confirmed as its case count climbed to 1,863.

Active cases are at 20 in the county, with 12 new recoveries being reported.

The total resolved case count is at 1,805, while Wellington County’s death toll of 38 remains unchanged.

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, there are six people being treated in a hospital, including three in intensive care.

Click to play video: 'Moore says Ontario has created electronic record for COVID-19 vaccine reporting in schools' Moore says Ontario has created electronic record for COVID-19 vaccine reporting in schools
Moore says Ontario has created electronic record for COVID-19 vaccine reporting in schools

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health is reporting that 79.7 per cent of residents over the age of 12 are now considered fully vaccinated, while 85.1 per cent have received one dose of vaccine.

Trending Stories

In Guelph, 85.2 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated, and 90.8 per cent are partially vaccinated, while in Wellington County, 73.3 per cent are fully vaccinated and 77.7 per cent have received one dose.

Read more: 80% of eligible Waterloo Region residents are now fully vaccinated

With students heading back to class, public health is publishing COVID-19 vaccination rates within the local high schools.

As of Wednesday, 73.4 per cent of secondary school students in the Upper Grand District School Board have been fully vaccinated, while 75.5 per cent have had two doses in the Wellington Catholic District School Board.

