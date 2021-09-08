No new COVID-19 cases reported in Guelph, active cases fall to 63

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit is reporting no new COVID-19 cases in the city on Wednesday, as its total case count during the pandemic remained at 4,815.

As a result, active cases dropped to 63 with another nine new recoveries being reported as well.

Public health reported that total resolved cases climbed to 4,707 and the city’s coronavirus death toll remained at 45.

In Wellington County, seven new cases have been confirmed as its case count climbed to 1,863.

Active cases are at 20 in the county, with 12 new recoveries being reported.

The total resolved case count is at 1,805, while Wellington County’s death toll of 38 remains unchanged.

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, there are six people being treated in a hospital, including three in intensive care.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health is reporting that 79.7 per cent of residents over the age of 12 are now considered fully vaccinated, while 85.1 per cent have received one dose of vaccine.

In Guelph, 85.2 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated, and 90.8 per cent are partially vaccinated, while in Wellington County, 73.3 per cent are fully vaccinated and 77.7 per cent have received one dose.

With students heading back to class, public health is publishing COVID-19 vaccination rates within the local high schools.

As of Wednesday, 73.4 per cent of secondary school students in the Upper Grand District School Board have been fully vaccinated, while 75.5 per cent have had two doses in the Wellington Catholic District School Board.