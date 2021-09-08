Elks QB Trevor Harris earns CFL top performer of the week nod

Send this page to someone via email

After having his best performance of the 2021 season, Edmonton Elks quarterback Trevor Harris has been named a CFL top performer of the week.

Harris was a big factor in the Elks 32-20 win over the Calgary Stampeders on Labour Day. Harris completed 31 of 41 pass attempts for 398 yards passing and threw a season-high four touchdown passes.

Harris completed 76 per cent of his passes to seven different receivers, he also ran twice for 14 yards.

Harris leads the CFL in passing with 1,260 yards, first in completion percentage at 75.2 per cent, and third in the league in passing touchdowns with six.

LISTEN BELOW: Trevor Harris post-game

The win was the Elks second in a row and improved their record to 2-2 and a share of third place in the Western Division.

Story continues below advertisement

Montreal Alouettes quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. and Winnipeg Blue Bombers defensive back Brandon Alexander are the other CFL top performers of the week.

The Elks will battle the Calgary Stampeders again on Saturday in the Labour Day Rematch on The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium. Kick-off will be at 5 p.m., 630 CHED will have live coverage beginning with Countdown to Kick-off at 3:30 p.m.