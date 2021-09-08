Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Elks QB Trevor Harris earns CFL top performer of the week nod

By Dave Campbell 630CHED
Posted September 8, 2021 12:13 pm

After having his best performance of the 2021 season, Edmonton Elks quarterback Trevor Harris has been named a CFL top performer of the week.

Harris was a big factor in the Elks 32-20 win over the Calgary Stampeders on Labour Day. Harris completed 31 of 41 pass attempts for 398 yards passing and threw a season-high four touchdown passes.

Harris completed 76 per cent of his passes to seven different receivers, he also ran twice for 14 yards.

Read more: Edmonton Elks win Labour Day Classic against Calgary Stampeders 32-20

Harris leads the CFL in passing with 1,260 yards, first in completion percentage at 75.2 per cent, and third in the league in passing touchdowns with six.

LISTEN BELOW: Trevor Harris post-game

The win was the Elks second in a row and improved their record to 2-2 and a share of third place in the Western Division.

Story continues below advertisement

Montreal Alouettes quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. and Winnipeg Blue Bombers defensive back Brandon Alexander are the other CFL top performers of the week.

The Elks will battle the Calgary Stampeders again on Saturday in the Labour Day Rematch on The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium. Kick-off will be at 5 p.m., 630 CHED will have live coverage beginning with Countdown to Kick-off at 3:30 p.m.

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton sports tagCFL tagEdmonton Elks tagLabour Day Classic tagTrevor Harris tagLAbour day rematch tagCFL Top Performer tagCFL Top Performer of the Week tagHarris named CFL Top Performer tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers