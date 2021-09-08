Menu

Economy

BIZ launches new outdoor workspace in downtown Winnipeg

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 8, 2021 12:14 pm
The Downtown Winnipeg BIZ is hoping to bring workers and students back to the area with a new outdoor workspace. View image in full screen
The Downtown Winnipeg BIZ is hoping to bring workers and students back to the area with a new outdoor workspace. Downtown Winnipeg BIZ

Heading into a second fall season of the COVID pandemic, the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ is hoping to encourage workers and students to spend time downtown again with the launch of a new outdoor workspace.

RE: Workspace is a new space on Broadway where Winnipeggers can hold meetings or get work done during the day, the BIZ said.

“We wanted to create an exciting public space to encourage folks who have been working from home to spend their time downtown again,” said BIZ CEO Kate Fenske.

Read more: Downtown Winnipeg safety teams continue to support community one year later

“The pandemic has changed the way people work, and as more employers are talking about flexible remote work, RE: Workspace gives employees and students an outside office option.

“We hope it reminds them of the benefits of working downtown and meeting with folks in person.”

The facility, which includes wireless access (Wi-Fi), power outlets, collaborative and solo workspaces, and access to whiteboards and chalkboards for meetings, is located next to Capital Grill & Bar at 375 Broadway.

Trending Stories

That restaurant’s owner, Wayne Martins, said the new initiative is an example of the BIZ’s community leadership.

“I know whether through initiatives like this or patio tours they have my best interests in mind as a business owner, and I am totally on-board to help bring back and grow that vibrancy I know we can have here,” Martins said.

Click to play video: 'Downtown Winnipeg’s pandemic struggles' Downtown Winnipeg’s pandemic struggles
Downtown Winnipeg’s pandemic struggles – Jul 21, 2021
