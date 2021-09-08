Overdose alert issued for Waterloo Region after 5 deaths in 5 days

Send this page to someone via email

The Waterloo Region Integrated Drug Strategy (WRIDS) issued an overdose alert on Tuesday after five deaths suspected to be caused by overdoses were reported over a five-day span in the area.

The agency says the first of the five deaths was reported on Sept. 3.

It says there is no specific colour of substance being reported but it does note that those who use opioids should be aware that the “unregulated supply is inconsistent and dangerous.”

WRIDS says some of the opioids could be stronger than the user expects or could have certain substances that will lead to unexpected reactions.

“Dangerous drugs continue to circulate locally causing an increased risk of overdose,” the agency notes.

It suggests using the consumption and treatment services site on Duke Street in downtown Kitchener — which is open 12 hours a day, seven days a week — to ensure safety.

There were 61 deaths suspected to be caused by overdose reported in Waterloo Region between Jan. 1 and Aug. 16, according to the WRIDS website.

This puts the area on pace to have its second-worst number of opioid deaths, behind 2020, when 102 people are believed to have lost their lives to the deadly drug.