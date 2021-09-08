Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Overdose alert issued for Waterloo Region after 5 deaths in 5 days

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 8, 2021 11:08 am
An arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen . View image in full screen
An arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen . AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File

The Waterloo Region Integrated Drug Strategy (WRIDS) issued an overdose alert on Tuesday after five deaths suspected to be caused by overdoses were reported over a five-day span in the area.

The agency says the first of the five deaths was reported on Sept. 3.

Read more: The opioid crisis is killing Canadians, but where is the political will to solve it?

It says there is no specific colour of substance being reported but it does note that those who use opioids should be aware that the “unregulated supply is inconsistent and dangerous.”

WRIDS says some of the opioids could be stronger than the user expects or could have certain substances that will lead to unexpected reactions.

Trending Stories

“Dangerous drugs continue to circulate locally causing an increased risk of overdose,” the agency notes.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Advocates say safe drug supply needed to combat spike in opioid overdose deaths in Canada

It suggests using the consumption and treatment services site on Duke Street in downtown Kitchener — which is open 12 hours a day, seven days a week — to ensure safety.

There were 61 deaths suspected to be caused by overdose reported in Waterloo Region between Jan. 1 and Aug. 16, according to the WRIDS website.

This puts the area on pace to have its second-worst number of opioid deaths, behind 2020, when 102 people are believed to have lost their lives to the deadly drug.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kitchener news tagWaterloo news tagCambridge news tagWRIDS tagWaterloo region integrated drug strategy tagWaterloo overdose alert tagCambridge opiods tagCambridge overdose alert tagKitchener opioids tagKitchener overdose alert tagWaterloo opioids tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers