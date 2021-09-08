Menu

Canada

Wellington Brewery cleans up at the U.S. Open Beer Championships

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted September 8, 2021 9:57 am
Wellington Brewery won big at the U.S. Open Beer Championship. View image in full screen
Wellington Brewery won big at the U.S. Open Beer Championship. Supplied

Wellington Brewery has some new hardware after an impressive showing at the 2021 U.S. Open Beer Championship.

The Guelph-based brewer won the most medals out of any Canadian brewery with two gold medals and three silver medals, which earned it a fourth-place overall ranking in the competition.

Read more: Queen of Craft raises $6,500 for Guelph-Wellington Women In Crisis

This year’s competition included more than 8,000 beer entries in 140 styles from craft brewers around the world.

Gold medals were given to Wellington’s County Brown Ale and Raked Over IPA, while its Special Pale Ale, Imperial Russian Stout and Arkell Best Bitter all earned silver medals.

Toppling Goliath Brewing in Iowa ranked first overall in the competition. Indiana-based brewer Bad Dad Brewing Co. took home top marks for best beer name with Finely Aged Plummer’s Crack Ale.

This year’s showing for Wellington Brewery is an improvement from 2020, when it took home three medals and finished 10th in the overall rankings.

