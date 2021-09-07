SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

102 more COVID-19 cases confirmed over Labour Day weekend in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted September 7, 2021 6:43 pm
Ontario's chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore said on Tuesday that Ontario is introducing an electronic record to streamline the reporting process in schools, to keep track of how many students have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 102 more COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the local total number of cases past 13,034, including 256 deaths.

Local public health also reported 90 new cases of a COVID-19 variant on Tuesday, bringing that total to 5,579, including 177 cases that are active.

Read more: Pop-up COVID vaccine clinics to be held between Sept. 7 to 12 in Simcoe Muskoka

Nineteen of the new cases are in Barrie, while 12 are in New Tecumseth, 10 are in Bradford, 10 are in Innisfil, 10 are in Wasaga Beach, nine are in Essa, five are in Huntsville, five are in Springwater, four are in Bracebridge, four are in Collingwood and four are in Oro-Medonte.

The rest are in Gravenhurst, Lake of Bays, Muskoka Lakes, Orillia, Severn and Tiny Township.

Fourteen of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while seven are community-acquired, four are outbreak-related, one is travel-related and the rest are under investigation.

Of the new cases, 15 are fully vaccinated, 15 are partially vaccinated and 72 are not immunized.

Meanwhile, 72.5 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 66.3 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Read more: Ontario reports under 600 new daily COVID-19 cases Labour Day Monday and Tuesday

Of the region’s total 13,034 COVID-19 cases, 96 per cent — or 12,536 — have recovered, while 14 people are currently in hospital.

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 564 cases and 581 cases for Labour Day Monday, bringing the total to 570,778, including 9,553 deaths.

