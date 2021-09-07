102 more COVID-19 cases confirmed over Labour Day weekend in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 102 more COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the local total number of cases past 13,034, including 256 deaths.

Local public health also reported 90 new cases of a COVID-19 variant on Tuesday, bringing that total to 5,579, including 177 cases that are active.

Nineteen of the new cases are in Barrie, while 12 are in New Tecumseth, 10 are in Bradford, 10 are in Innisfil, 10 are in Wasaga Beach, nine are in Essa, five are in Huntsville, five are in Springwater, four are in Bracebridge, four are in Collingwood and four are in Oro-Medonte.

The rest are in Gravenhurst, Lake of Bays, Muskoka Lakes, Orillia, Severn and Tiny Township.

Fourteen of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while seven are community-acquired, four are outbreak-related, one is travel-related and the rest are under investigation.

Of the new cases, 15 are fully vaccinated, 15 are partially vaccinated and 72 are not immunized.

Meanwhile, 72.5 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 66.3 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 13,034 COVID-19 cases, 96 per cent — or 12,536 — have recovered, while 14 people are currently in hospital.

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 564 cases and 581 cases for Labour Day Monday, bringing the total to 570,778, including 9,553 deaths.

