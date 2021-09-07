Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Alberta delays identification requirements at supervised consumption sites amid legal challenge

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 7, 2021 2:59 pm
File: A injection kit is seen inside the newly opened Fraser Health supervised consumption site is pictured in Surrey, B.C. on June 6, 2017. View image in full screen
File: A injection kit is seen inside the newly opened Fraser Health supervised consumption site is pictured in Surrey, B.C. on June 6, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

The Alberta government is delaying implementation of one of its new rules governing supervised drug-use sites amid a legal challenge.

Under new regulations, service providers were to collect personal health numbers from clients, which critics argue will deter people who use substances from accessing the service.

Read more: Lawsuit filed against Alberta government over supervised consumption site rules

Two non-profit groups — Moms Stop the Harm and the Lethbridge Overdose Prevention Society — recently filed a lawsuit against the province alleging the changes are unconstitutional and will worsen the growing overdose crisis.

Avnish Nanda, an Edmonton-based lawyer representing the groups, says service operators now won’t require health numbers from clients until Jan. 3, 2022.

Trending Stories

The previous start date was Sept. 30.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Harm reduction groups file lawsuit against Alberta government' Harm reduction groups file lawsuit against Alberta government
Harm reduction groups file lawsuit against Alberta government – Aug 20, 2021

Additional requirements laid out in the province’s supervised drug-use guidelines, including client referrals and physical site requirements, are still scheduled to come into effect at the end of this month.

Nanda says the groups welcome the government’s postponement of identification, but other changes still pose barriers.

The province did not immediately return a request for comment.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Supervised Consumption Site tagAlberta Drug Overdoses tagsupervised drug-use sites tagAlberta supervised consumption site tagAlberta supervised drug sites tagAlberta supervised drug-use sites taghealth care information tagHealth numbers tagPersonal health numbers tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers