80% of eligible Waterloo Region residents are now fully vaccinated

Waterloo Region reached a COVID-19 milestone over the weekend as 80 per cent of eligible area residents are now fully vaccinated against the virus.

The region’s COVID-19 vaccine task force says that 80.14 per cent of eligible area residents have had two shots of vaccine, a number that drops to 69.01 per cent when you include the entire population.

The agency says that 406,388 area residents are now fully vaccinated, 2,968 more than announced during Friday’s update.

In all, there have been 831,857 doses of vaccine administered in the region, 5,350 more than what was reported on Friday.

At the other end of the spectrum, Waterloo Public Health reported 39 more positive tests for the coronavirus, lifting the total number of cases in the area to 19,113. This represents two days’ worth of data as the numbers were not updated over the holiday.

The rolling seven-day average number of new cases rises slightly to 22.3.

Another 38 people have also been cleared of the virus, pushing the total number of resolved cases up to 18,649.

There have been no new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the area since last Thursday, leaving the death toll at 290 including this month’s lone victim.

The area currently has 169 active COVID-19 cases including nine patients in area hospitals, seven of whom are in intensive care.

We are down to just three active COVID-19 outbreaks, after one was declared over at a Rising Oaks Early Learning Centre and a second ended in the hospitality sector.

Elsewhere, Ontario reported 581 new COVID-19 cases on the Labour Day holiday Monday and 564 on Tuesday. The provincial total now stands at 570,778.

Of the 581 new cases recorded on Monday, the data showed 351 were unvaccinated people, 64 were partially vaccinated people, 124 were fully vaccinated people, and for 43 people, their vaccination status was unknown.

Of the 564 new cases recorded on Tuesday, the data showed 339 were unvaccinated people, 37 were partially vaccinated people, 130 were fully vaccinated people and for 58 people, their vaccination status was unknown.

Monday and Tuesday’s case counts are well below what the province has seen in the past week but there were also fewer tests processed than usual on both days.

