Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Severe thunderstorms forecasted for Guelph area, Waterloo Region

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted September 7, 2021 1:39 pm
Environment Canada has placed the Guelph and Waterloo Region area under a severe thunderstorm watch for Tuesday afternoon. View image in full screen
Environment Canada has placed the Guelph and Waterloo Region area under a severe thunderstorm watch for Tuesday afternoon. File / Global News

Environment Canada says severe thunderstorms are possible for Waterloo Region, Guelph and Wellington County on Tuesday afternoon and into the evening.

The weather office believes the strongest of the thunderstorms are capable of producing strong wind gusts up to 110 kilometres per hour, large hail up to two centimetres in diameter and heavy rainfall.

Read more: Should climate change action cost the economy? Canadians unsure, poll says

There is also a risk of a tornado, Environment Canada said.

“Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles,” the agency said.

Trending Stories

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that everyone take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment Canada tagWaterloo tagWellington County tagSevere Thunderstorm tagGuelph weather tagWaterloo weather tagWellington county weather tagThunderstorm Guelph tagThunderstorm Waterloo tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers