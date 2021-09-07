Patient airlifted to hospital after truck rolls over west of Ottawa

Send this page to someone via email

A man in his 50s was airlifted to hospital in serious condition after a truck rolled over off Kinburn Side Road west of Ottawa Tuesday morning.

Ottawa fire crews arrived at the crash site slightly north of Carp Road at 9:41 a.m. and located two men, one still trapped inside the truck, which had overturned onto its roof in the ditch.

The other man, who an Ottawa paramedic spokesperson said appeared to have been ejected from the truck during the collision, was treated for multiple injuries.

Firefighters worked to extricate the man still in the vehicle and freed him from the wreck shortly after 10 a.m.

An ORNGE air ambulance took the patient to hospital in serious condition, according to paramedics.

Story continues below advertisement

0:25 4 taken to hospital following head-on collision on County Road 36 in Kawartha Lakes 4 taken to hospital following head-on collision on County Road 36 in Kawartha Lakes – Aug 13, 2021