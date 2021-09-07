Menu

Traffic

Patient airlifted to hospital after truck rolls over west of Ottawa

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted September 7, 2021 11:42 am
An ORNGE air ambulance takes a man in his 50s to hospital in serious condition after a crash on Kinburn Side Road Tuesday morning. View image in full screen
An ORNGE air ambulance takes a man in his 50s to hospital in serious condition after a crash on Kinburn Side Road Tuesday morning. via Ottawa Paramedic Service

A man in his 50s was airlifted to hospital in serious condition after a truck rolled over off Kinburn Side Road west of Ottawa Tuesday morning.

Ottawa fire crews arrived at the crash site slightly north of Carp Road at 9:41 a.m. and located two men, one still trapped inside the truck, which had overturned onto its roof in the ditch.

Read more: School bus crash on Vanier Parkway sends 2 students, 1 man to hospital

The other man, who an Ottawa paramedic spokesperson said appeared to have been ejected from the truck during the collision, was treated for multiple injuries.

Firefighters worked to extricate the man still in the vehicle and freed him from the wreck shortly after 10 a.m.

An ORNGE air ambulance took the patient to hospital in serious condition, according to paramedics.

