CAE and Air Canada agree to 5-year aircraft maintenance training partnership

CAE Inc. and Air Canada have signed a five-year aircraft maintenance training partnership agreement.

The exclusive deal makes CAE the airline’s embedded Transport Canada approved training organization for aircraft maintenance and engineering.

Financial terms of the agreement were not immediately available.

The companies say the deal includes the development, management and delivery of all of Air Canada’s maintenance and engineering training.

CAE and Air Canada called the deal the first of its kind between two Canadian companies.

CAE builds simulators and provides training services including for the civil aviation, defence and security, and health care sectors.

