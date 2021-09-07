Menu

Canada

CAE and Air Canada agree to 5-year aircraft maintenance training partnership

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 7, 2021 10:43 am
CAE corporate headquarters is shown in Montreal, Wednesday, August 10, 2016. . View image in full screen
CAE corporate headquarters is shown in Montreal, Wednesday, August 10, 2016. . Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

CAE Inc. and Air Canada have signed a five-year aircraft maintenance training partnership agreement.

The exclusive deal makes CAE the airline’s embedded Transport Canada approved training organization for aircraft maintenance and engineering.

Financial terms of the agreement were not immediately available.

READ MORE: Trudeau, Legault announce $693M investment for Quebec aerospace industry

The companies say the deal includes the development, management and delivery of all of Air Canada’s maintenance and engineering training.

CAE and Air Canada called the deal the first of its kind between two Canadian companies.

CAE builds simulators and provides training services including for the civil aviation, defence and security, and health care sectors.

Click to play video: 'Airlines struggle to keep up with passenger volumes' Airlines struggle to keep up with passenger volumes
Airlines struggle to keep up with passenger volumes
© 2021 The Canadian Press
