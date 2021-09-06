Menu

Canada

Montreal under severe thunderstorm watch

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted September 6, 2021 12:22 pm
Rain is in store for most of the day in Montreal. View image in full screen
Rain is in store for most of the day in Montreal. Getty Images

Get those umbrellas ready, Montreal.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the region on Labour Day Monday after downgrading it from a warning.

The weather agency says “conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.”

Read more: U.S. lawmakers promise action after Hurricane Ida floods Gulf Coast, Northeast

Rain is in store for most of the day in the city, where the likelihood of precipitation is high until about 6 p.m.

Environment Canada advises people to stay indoors if there is thunder and lightning.

Montreal is among parts of southern Quebec that are under thunderstorm weather watches or warnings.

