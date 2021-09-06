Montreal under severe thunderstorm watch

Send this page to someone via email

Get those umbrellas ready, Montreal.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the region on Labour Day Monday after downgrading it from a warning.

The weather agency says “conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.”

Rain is in store for most of the day in the city, where the likelihood of precipitation is high until about 6 p.m.

Environment Canada advises people to stay indoors if there is thunder and lightning.

Montreal is among parts of southern Quebec that are under thunderstorm weather watches or warnings.

Advertisement