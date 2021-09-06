Menu

Canada

SIU investigating after police shooting injures man in Tilbury, Ont.

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted September 6, 2021 12:17 pm
FILE PHOTO. View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. Global News

The province’s police watchdog has launched an investigation after a man was injured in a police shooting in Tilbury, Ont.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says around 10:50 p.m. Sunday, Chatham-Kent police responded to a call about a man armed with guns at the intersection of Laurentia Drive and Rose Avenue in Tilbury.

Officers reportedly saw the man with a crowbar outside his residence on Laurentia Drive.

Read more: SIU invokes mandate after man injured during Mental Health Act apprehension, London police say

Police reportedly used a stun gun but it was unsuccessful. An officer then discharged a firearm, the SIU says.

Trending Stories

A 62-year-old man was taken to hospital after receiving first aid from officers.

The extent of his injuries is unknown.

The SIU is asking anyone with further information to contact them at 1-800-787-8529.

