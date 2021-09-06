SIU investigating after police shooting injures man in Tilbury, Ont.

The province’s police watchdog has launched an investigation after a man was injured in a police shooting in Tilbury, Ont.
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says around 10:50 p.m. Sunday, Chatham-Kent police responded to a call about a man armed with guns at the intersection of Laurentia Drive and Rose Avenue in Tilbury.
Officers reportedly saw the man with a crowbar outside his residence on Laurentia Drive.
Police reportedly used a stun gun but it was unsuccessful. An officer then discharged a firearm, the SIU says.
A 62-year-old man was taken to hospital after receiving first aid from officers.
The extent of his injuries is unknown.
The SIU is asking anyone with further information to contact them at 1-800-787-8529.
