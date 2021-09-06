Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Westmount fire forces evacuation of families from residential building

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 6, 2021 9:50 am
Montreal firefighters were on site early Monday morning. View image in full screen
Montreal firefighters were on site early Monday morning. Denis Beaumont / The Canadian Press

Several families had to be evacuated from their homes in Westmount after a fire broke out overnight in a three-storey residential building.

The Montreal fire department did not report any injuries as of Monday morning.

The building damaged by the fire is located on Ste-Catherine Street, just east of Abbott Street. There are two other buildings on each side.

Trending Stories

Read more: Young Montrealers learn about fire safety

Since the burning building was under renovation, firefighters were careful with their strategy to put out the flames.

At the end of the night, the fire department remained on site to prevent the spread of flames to neighbouring buildings.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Advertisement
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Westmount tagMontreal fire tagMontreal firefighters tagSte-Catherine street tagWestmount fire tagFire in Westmount tagMontreal fire deparrment tagWestmount building fire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers