Westmount fire forces evacuation of families from residential building

Several families had to be evacuated from their homes in Westmount after a fire broke out overnight in a three-storey residential building.

The Montreal fire department did not report any injuries as of Monday morning.

The building damaged by the fire is located on Ste-Catherine Street, just east of Abbott Street. There are two other buildings on each side.

Since the burning building was under renovation, firefighters were careful with their strategy to put out the flames.

At the end of the night, the fire department remained on site to prevent the spread of flames to neighbouring buildings.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

