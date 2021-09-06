Menu







Crime

Man taken to trauma centre with serious injuries after shooting in North York

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 6, 2021 7:37 am
Toronto police cruisers are seen at parked on a street in this file photo. View image in full screen
Toronto police cruisers are seen at parked on a street in this file photo. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in North York on Sunday, officials say.

According to posts on the Toronto police Twitter account, emergency crews were called to the area of Jane Street and Shoreham Drive shortly before 9 p.m.

Police said there were reports of gunshots heard in the area.

When officers arrived on scene, a man was found with a gunshot wound.

A Toronto paramedics spokesperson told Global News the victim was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact police.

