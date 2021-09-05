Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Active cases top 3,000 in Saskatchewan

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted September 5, 2021 4:01 pm
Click to play video: 'Nurses union: ‘Incredible’ pressure at Sask. hospitals' Nurses union: ‘Incredible’ pressure at Sask. hospitals
Saskatchewan Union of Nurses president Tracy Zambory says nurses are facing "incredible" pressure amid the fourth wave of COVID-19, and says a staff shortage is putting more stress on hospitals.

With 389 new COVID-19 cases reported in Saskatchewan on Sunday, the province now has over 3,000 active cases.

Read more: Declared COVID-19 outbreaks in Saskatchewan

The province’s total active case count is 3,119. Saskatoon has the highest active case count with 966, and continues to be the hot spot of daily new cases with 153 reported on Sunday.

The north central zone has the second-highest active case total with 502.

Health officials also reported one more resident with COVID-19 has died, bringing the death toll up to 611 in Saskatchewan.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Concerns abound over COVID-19 ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’' Concerns abound over COVID-19 ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’
Concerns abound over COVID-19 ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’

The province also logged 163 recoveries on Sunday. The number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 remains unchanged at 138. Of those patients, 25 are receiving intensive care.

Story continues below advertisement

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 318 or 26.4 per 100,000 population.

Read more: Alberta weddings and events hit by latest COVID-19 restrictions

Health care workers across the province administered 2,489 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine since the province’s last update on Saturday.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCOVID tagCoronavirus Cases tagSaskatchewan News tagSaskatchewan Coronavirus tagCOVID-19 saskatchewan tagSask Coronavirus Update tagsask covid-19 update tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers