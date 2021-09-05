COVID-19: Active cases top 3,000 in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

With 389 new COVID-19 cases reported in Saskatchewan on Sunday, the province now has over 3,000 active cases.

The province’s total active case count is 3,119. Saskatoon has the highest active case count with 966, and continues to be the hot spot of daily new cases with 153 reported on Sunday.

The north central zone has the second-highest active case total with 502.

Health officials also reported one more resident with COVID-19 has died, bringing the death toll up to 611 in Saskatchewan.

The province also logged 163 recoveries on Sunday. The number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 remains unchanged at 138. Of those patients, 25 are receiving intensive care.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 318 or 26.4 per 100,000 population.

Health care workers across the province administered 2,489 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine since the province’s last update on Saturday.