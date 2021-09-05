Menu

Canada

Calgary police investigate death of man struck by CTrain early Sunday

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted September 5, 2021 12:14 pm
Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a CTrain Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. View image in full screen
Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a CTrain Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. Global News

A man is dead after a morning crash on the CTrain line in the northeast on Sunday.

Calgary police say the victim, believed to be in his 50s, was struck by the train when he was walking on the line between the Calgary Zoo and Barlow/Max Bell stations around 2 a.m.

Read more: UNA receives confirmation Alberta hiring contract nurses to address staffing shortage

Police closed eastbound Memorial Drive to southbound Deerfoot Trail for several hours as investigators, including the traffic collision reconstruction unit, went over the scene.

The road has since re-opened.

