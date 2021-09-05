Calgary police investigate death of man struck by CTrain early Sunday

A man is dead after a morning crash on the CTrain line in the northeast on Sunday.
Calgary police say the victim, believed to be in his 50s, was struck by the train when he was walking on the line between the Calgary Zoo and Barlow/Max Bell stations around 2 a.m.
Trending Stories
Police closed eastbound Memorial Drive to southbound Deerfoot Trail for several hours as investigators, including the traffic collision reconstruction unit, went over the scene.
The road has since re-opened.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments