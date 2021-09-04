London Knights double the Sting 6-3 in Sarnia

Send this page to someone via email

The London Knights picked up their first win of the pre-season on Saturday night as they defeated the Sting 6-3 in Sarnia.

Colton Smith scored twice and Max McCue added a goal and an assist.

Smith now has three goals in two games after opening the scoring with two 12 seconds apart just past the halfway mark of the first period.

Just like Friday night, London carried a 2-0 advantage into the second period, only to have Sarnia forward Josh Vogelsberg cut it in half.

Unlike Friday, which saw the Sting battle back to tie the game, the Knights struck twice quickly after the Sting hit the scoreboard. Nicholas Yearwood and Stu Rolofs found the back of the Sarnia net less than two minutes apart to extend the London lead to 4-1.

Again, the Sting cut the Knights lead as new Sarnia captain Brayden Guy scored in his first pre-season appearance of 2021. Guy is the son of former London Knight and Western Mustang Mark Guy.

Just over four minutes later, Brody Crane restored London’s three-goal lead heading into the final 20 minutes.

The teams exchanged goals in the third as Max McCue scored for the Knights and Nolan Dann replied for the Sting.

McCue finished the game with a goal and an assist for London.

Easton Cowan, Jacob Chantler and Jackson Edward each had a pair of assists in the game for the Knights.

London goalie Matt Onuska stopped 24 of the 27 shots he faced. Onuska appeared in two games for the Knights in the 2019-20 season. His first career OHL victory came in Sarnia on February 2, 2020.

The Knights will not play their next game until September 17, when they take on the Bulldogs in Hamilton. Their next home game is Friday, Sept. 24, at 7:30 p.m. against the Barrie Colts.