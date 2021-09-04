Calls for mandatory masks, return to online learning in Alberta schools

The head of the Alberta Teachers’ Association and a spokesperson for Support our Students are disappointed with provincial mask rules that don’t include schools.

This school year it has been up to school boards to decide if masks would be required. Both the Calgary Board of Education and the Calgary Catholic School District opted for mandatory masks.

In Friday’s announcement, Premier Jason Kenney said that as of Saturday, masks are mandatory in all indoor public spaces and workplaces, except in schools.

School boards can continue to set COVID-19 policies as they deem appropriate.

“I have to imagine it was because the government was pandering to certain independent schools who may feel that masks are not required. I found that a very strange decision given that children under 12 can’t be vaccinated, but no rationale was provided,” said Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi on Friday.

Dr . Joe Vipond with Protect Our Province Alberta said masks need to be mandatory in schools.

“Why are students being allowed to be put at risk when the rest of the population is being protected? It makes zero sense,” Vipond said.

Vipond also said families need to be notified of positive tests in schools again and schools may need to move online.

“Although I hate to say it, because it’s a really important service to society, schools I’m afraid need to be closed. They have a huge role in COVID transmission. They’re going to close at some point. Why not do it early so we get the benefit that early closure?” Vipond said.

Wing Li with Support our Students (SOS) is disappointed with masks not being mandatory in schools and said the province needs to take further measures to prevent schools from being closed again.

“Acknowledging that schools do contribute to transmission is important because that means they need to do something to sustain in-person learning. My question is what happens when we reopen? Are we going to change anything when we reopen or do we just keep doing that three or four times this year. Something needs to change during the school closure to ensure this is not a roller coaster. We need to get off of it,” said Li, communications director with SOS.

The president of the Alberta Teachers Association said mandatory masking in all schools and a return of contact tracing for students in elementary classrooms must be implemented.

Two quick takes–Health Minister says masks reduce the spread of the virus but it doesn't apply to schools…where is the mythical data that says covid doesn't spread in schools? Second, schools need contact tracing information to help protect those learning and working there. — jason schilling (@schill_dawg) September 3, 2021

“Contact tracing is a huge issue as well. When they announced that they weren’t going to isolate, test or do contact tracing that was one of the tools that schools used to know just how Covid was affecting their community. Without that information schools are essentially flying blind. That is an unfair thing for government to do to schools and it’s not even giving them the basic information that they need in order to keep the school community safe,” Jason Schilling said.

FSD is aligning with provincial health measures. A mask will now be required while inside FSD schools and locations for:

• All students (Junior Kindergarten – Grade 12).

• All staff members

• All visitorshttps://t.co/lcWkSw8xDV pic.twitter.com/35jYIUN0GE — Foothills School Division (@fsd38) September 3, 2021

The Foothills School Division announced on Friday that masks will now be required for all students and staff.

On Friday, the Rocky View Schools said on its website that over the weekend the board and administration will review the provincial announcement. Rocky View is a rural school division in Alberta that chose not to mandate masks this year.

“Today, the Government of Alberta announced a series of temporary public health measures aimed at reducing transmission of COVID-19 and to prevent the health-care system from being overwhelmed.

Over the weekend, the Board and senior administration will review these temporary measures and confirm if and how they will apply to our schools. Expect to hear from RVS over the weekend on the direction that will be taken.”