Whistler trails closed due to grizzly bear activity

The Resort Municipality of Whistler has a warning for hikers in the area this weekend.

The municipality has closed nearly a dozen trails due to heightened grizzly bear activity. It says the closures will help minimize the impacts on grizzly bear habitat.

The closed trails are part of the Mount Sproatt and Rainbow Alpine Trail network.

“The alpine areas of Mount Sproatt and Rainbow Lake provide ideal foraging habitat for the grizzly bears, especially in late summer/early fall when the bears are entering the hyperphagia period,” the municipality said in a statement.

The list of closed trails include:

Rainbow Lake hiking trail (above Flank Trail)

Hanging Lake camping area

Into the Mystic (above Less Trail)

On the Rocks

With A Twist

Pot of Gold

Ninja Loop Upper

Lord of the Squirrels

Happy Hour

Last Call

Rush Hour

The municipality said bears are preparing for hibernation and need to feed continuously before the winter.

The closure will remain in effect until Sept. 11.