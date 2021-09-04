City of Regina will recognize National Day for Truth and Reconciliation as a stat

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Regina recently announced it will recognize the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Sept. 30 as a statutory holiday.

Sept. 30 will become a designated paid holiday for all City employees.

City manager Chris Holden said the city recognizes the importance of officially honouring the day in commitment to the Truth & Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action.

“Our organization is committed to seeking guidance from Indigenous peoples on actions that will ensure that the tragic history and ongoing legacy of residential schools is never forgotten,” Holden said in the announcement.

“Regina is located on Treaty 4 land, an area rich in Indigenous history and the heartland of the Métis in Canada,” the released added.

The City noted this year’s observance of Sept. 30 is particularly important due to the proximity to the discovery of unmarked graves at Cowessess First Nation, about 160 kilometres east of Regina.

3:12 Members of the Cowessess First Nation hold vigil after discovery of unmarked graves at a former residential school Members of the Cowessess First Nation hold vigil after discovery of unmarked graves at a former residential school – Jun 28, 2021

“Remembering those who never made it home and honouring the survivors who are our friends, neighbours and fellow citizens will help our journey forward.”

The City is encouraging its employees and their families to embrace the significance of the day by honouring Indigenous Peoples and reflect on acts of reconciliation.